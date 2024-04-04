Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 69,880

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,030, Rs 69,880, and Rs 70,920, respectively | Photo: Unsplash
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,880.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,030, Rs 69,880, and Rs 70,920, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,260, Rs 64,110, and Rs 65,010, respectively.

US gold surged to a record high on Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underlined that recent job gains and higher-than-expected inflation readings do not significantly alter the overall picture of the central bank's monetary strategy.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,300.53 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,302.29 earlier in the session. Bullion has hit record highs consecutively since last Thursday.

Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $27.24 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $938.93 and palladium gained 0.9 per cent to $1,022.50.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 81,100.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

