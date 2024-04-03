Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 69,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 79,100

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 69,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 79,100

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,490, Rs 63,340, and Rs 64,290, respectively

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,340
BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined to Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,250, Rs 69,100, and Rs 70,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,490, Rs 63,340, and Rs 64,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 79,100.

Spot gold edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,283.47 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,288.09 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1 per cent to $2,303.80 per ounce. The US dollar eased 0.1 per cent after hitting its highest levels in almost five months in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $26.19 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.3 per cent to $921.39 and palladium was unchanged at $1,003.60.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:20 AM IST

