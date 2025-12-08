Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,30,140, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,140, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,140 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,290.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,440. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,89,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,98,900. US gold prices edged higher on Monday, as rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week pressured the dollar.