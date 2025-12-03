Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,87,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,860 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,87,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,95,900. US gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after a 1 per cent drop in the previous session, as a rebound in equities and firm Treasury yields kept pressure on the metal while investors awaited key US data for clues on potential rate cuts later this week.