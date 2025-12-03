Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10 to 1,29,860, silver tumbles ₹100 to trade at ₹1,87,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040

gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,87,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,860 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,190.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,87,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,95,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after a 1 per cent drop in the previous session, as a rebound in equities and firm Treasury yields kept pressure on the metal while investors awaited key US data for clues on potential rate cuts later this week.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $4,207.43 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. Gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5 per cent at $4,239.50 per ounce.
 
US Treasury yields were flat to modestly lower on Tuesday, pulling back from highs seen in the previous session, while global shares rose late on Tuesday, and both cryptocurrencies and global government bonds stabilised after the previous day's selloff.
 
Silver fell 0.2 per cent to $58.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $1,631.10, while palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,458.83.
  (with inputs from Reuters)

Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

