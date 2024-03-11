Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,260, silver drops Rs 100 to Rs 75,600

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also dropped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,410, Rs 66,260, and Rs 67,090, respectively.



In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 60,890, Rs 60,740, and Rs 61,490, respectively.

The price of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are the same at Rs 75,600 per kilogram.