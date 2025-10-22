Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

On the technical front, gold is supported by the 21-day moving average at $4,005

Spot gold was down 2 per cent at $4,038.89 per ounce, as of 11:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after rising to as much as $4,161.17 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.3 per cent to $4,055.40 per ounce.
Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Gold prices fell on Wednesday to a near two-week low, following their sharpest single-day drop in five years in the previous session, as investors booked profits ahead of key US inflation data due this week.

Spot gold was down 2 per cent at $4,038.89 per ounce, as of 11:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), after rising to as much as $4,161.17 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.3 per cent to $4,055.40 per ounce.

Gold prices have notched multiple record highs and gained 54 per cent this year, bolstered by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, expectations of US rate cuts and strong inflows into ETFs. Prices fell 5.3 per cent on Tuesday, after notching a record high of $4,381.21 in the preceding session.

"Given the aggressive move to the upside over the course of the last several weeks, it's not completely surprising to us to see a bit of profit taking ahead of the CPI report on Friday," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

On the technical front, gold is supported by the 21-day moving average at $4,005.

Friday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, delayed due to the ongoing US government shutdown, is expected to show that core inflation held at 3.1 per cent in September.

Investors have nearly fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's meeting next week. [FEDWATCH]

Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to benefit in low-interest rate environments.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday that it was still preparing for a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Investors are also awaiting clarity on next week's potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We maintain a bullish outlook for gold and silver into 2026, and following a much-needed correction/consolidation, traders will likely pause for thought before concluding the developments that drove the historic rallies this year has not gone away," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, in a note.

Among other metals, spot silver dropped 1.3 per cent to $48.12 per ounce. It slipped 7.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,547.09, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent at $1,409.45.

(Reporting by Noel John and Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Kavya Balaraman; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

