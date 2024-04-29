Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,920

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,920

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,840

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,840 | File image
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:41 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,920.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73.070, Rs 72,920, and Rs 72,750, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,840.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,990, Rs 66,840, and Rs 67,690, respectively.

US gold prices edged down on Monday as a steady US dollar made bullion less affordable for overseas buyers, while investors awaited further clues on when the US Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest rate cut.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $2,328.20 per ounce as of 0112 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at $2,339.70 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $27.12 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $915.10, while palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $946.75.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 83,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,400.


(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics :Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

