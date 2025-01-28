Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 82,240; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 96,400 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 82,240 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 75,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 82,240.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 82,390.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 75,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.

US gold prices firmed on Tuesday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2025, while investors try to decipher how US President Donald Trump's policies will impact the US central bank's views on growth and inflation.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,742.49 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. US gold futures added 0.3 per cent to $2,746.70. Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent in the previous session amid a broader market sell-off, triggered by investor interest in DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup.

Spot silver was 0.2 per cent lower at $30.15 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.4 per cent to $957.25 and platinum fell 0.3 per cent to 944.35.

(With inputs from Reuters)