Gold in India falls below pre-duty-hike levels as overseas prices drop

Indian gold prices dropped nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday to their lowest since early May, falling below pre-duty-hike levels following a sharp decline in global bullion prices.

The price correction could boost gold demand in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal and lead to higher imports, dealers said.

Domestic gold futures fell 1.93 per cent on Wednesday to ₹1,49,500 per 10 grams, their lowest level since May 5.

India last month raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.