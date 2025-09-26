Platinum vs Gold: Signs of a bottom

Source: SAMCO Securities

The Platinum-to-Gold ratio chart captures this dramatic reversal. From highs above 2.0 in the early 2000s, the ratio collapsed to a record low of ~0.27 in 2024, meaning one ounce of platinum was worth just a quarter of an ounce of gold.

ALSO READ: Gold may dip on stronger dollar; support lies at ₹1,11,500-₹1,10,800 levels Technically, however, a potential reversal is underway. The chart displays an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a classic sign of trend change, alongside attempts to break out of a long-term falling channel. If this breakout sustains, the first resistance comes around 0.49, with longer-term potential to revisit parity (1.0) with gold. Fundamentally, the case is backed by tight supply from South Africa and Russia, as well as renewed industrial demand from hydrogen fuel cells and green energy. Gold will remain the ultimate safe-haven asset, but platinum may offer higher relative returns from today’s depressed base.

Platinum vs Silver: A falling wedge with divergence Source: SAMCO Securities The Platinum-to-silver ratio tells a parallel story. Once at a lofty 150, the ratio has collapsed to near 30, suggesting silver has vastly outperformed platinum for years. The chart now shows a falling wedge formation near multi-decade lows, with an important twist — a bullish divergence on RSI. While the ratio made fresh lows, momentum indicators refused to confirm, signalling weakness in the downtrend and hinting at an inflection point. The Platinum-to-silver ratio tells a parallel story. Once at a lofty 150, the ratio has collapsed to near 30, suggesting silver has vastly outperformed platinum for years. The chart now shows a falling wedge formation near multi-decade lows, with an important twist — a bullish divergence on RSI. While the ratio made fresh lows, momentum indicators refused to confirm, signalling weakness in the downtrend and hinting at an inflection point. ALSO READ: Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; check key levels Historically, the 30 level has acted as a strong floor for the ratio, and current price action suggests platinum is trying to carve out a bottom. A breakout from the wedge could trigger a sharp re-rating, with upside potential toward 50 and beyond. For long-term investors, this represents a powerful contrarian setup: platinum appears undervalued not only against gold but also against silver.

The bigger picture: Platinum's path ahead Source: SAMCO Securities Platinum has broken out of a descending triangle consolidation which runs from the 2008 highs. On a YTD basis it is trading with gains of more than 65 per cent which is way above gold and silver which stand around 42 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively. However, unlike gold and silver which are trading close to their all-time high, platinum is still trading 35 per cent below its all-time high of $ 2,300 per ounce. This indicates that the room for upside is far more than downside. Platinum has broken out of a descending triangle consolidation which runs from the 2008 highs. On a YTD basis it is trading with gains of more than 65 per cent which is way above gold and silver which stand around 42 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively. However, unlike gold and silver which are trading close to their all-time high, platinum is still trading 35 per cent below its all-time high of $ 2,300 per ounce. This indicates that the room for upside is far more than downside.

The combined message from all three charts is clear — platinum has rarely looked this cheap relative to its peers. Markets often overcorrect, and platinum’s fall from grace over the last 15 years seems overextended. The triggers for a reversal are already in play: constrained mining supply, increased relevance in green technologies, and extreme undervaluation. Of course, risks remain. Platinum is more cyclical than gold, tied closely to industrial demand. A slowdown in global growth or ease in the rapid EV adoption (reducing catalytic converter demand) could cap upside in the near term. Investors must therefore be prepared for volatility.

Yet, from a risk-reward perspective, platinum’s deep discount makes it an attractive contrarian bet. Whether one looks at platinum relative to gold or silver, both lenses suggest the same conclusion: the long winter of underperformance may finally be ending. For those willing to take a long-term view, platinum may once again reclaim its title as the elder cousin among precious metals — not necessarily surpassing gold in absolute terms, but closing the yawning gap that history suggests should not persist forever. =============== Disclaimer: Apurva Sheth is Head of Market Perspectives & Research at SAMCO Securities. Views expressed are his own.

Among precious metals, platinum has long carried an aura of rarity and prestige. For much of the 20th century, platinum commanded a premium over gold, earning the moniker "rich man's metal". Similarly, against silver, platinum stood tall, with its relative value touching extraordinary highs. Yet, over the past decade, platinum has been humbled. It now trades at historic discounts to both gold and silver — a rare anomaly that could be setting up a once-in-a-generation opportunity.