Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,580; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,600

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,580, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,600.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,580 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,500 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,730.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,13,210 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,510. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,600. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,100. US gold rose on Friday as the dollar slid after private-sector job reports indicated weakness in the US labour market increasing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while a prolonged government shutdown also boosted safe-haven demand. Spot gold gained 0.5 per cent to $3,996.72 per ounce by 0137 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery was up 0.3 per cent at $4,004.40 per ounce.