Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,22,010

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,400.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,990. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,400. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. US gold prices rose on Monday, buoyed by expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December and a slew of weak economic data that raised global growth worries. Spot gold gained 0.7 per cent to $4,027.88 per ounce by 0115 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.7 per cent to $4,036.60 per ounce.