Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,22,010

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160.
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,160.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,990 in Chennai. 
        
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,990.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,400.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
  
US gold prices rose on Monday, buoyed by expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December and a slew of weak economic data that raised global growth worries.
 
Spot gold gained 0.7 per cent to $4,027.88 per ounce by 0115 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.7 per cent to $4,036.60 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 1.1 per cent to $48.84 per ounce, platinum rose 1.2 per cent to $1,563.25 and palladium added 1.2 per cent to $1,396.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 .

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

