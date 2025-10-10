Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,160; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,67,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,24,650 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,310.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,14,260.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,960. ALSO READ: Silver climbs to record high on gold rally, strong investor demand The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,67,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,77,100. US gold edged higher on Friday and headed for its eighth straight weekly gain, as lingering geopolitical and economic uncertainty alongside expectations for interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve boosted demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $3,977.87 per ounce as of 0120 GMT. Bullion is up 2.3 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 per cent to $3,992.40. Bullion surged past $4,000 per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, reaching a record high of $4,059.05. The non-yielding asset, traditionally considered a hedge during geopolitical and economic uncertainty, has gained about 52 per cent this year. Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 1.2 per cent to $49.70 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $51.22 on Thursday. Platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,625.30 and palladium gained 1 per cent to $1,426.