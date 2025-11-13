Gold price slip ₹10 to ₹1,25,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,62,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,62,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,26,550 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,650.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,15,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold may surge to $4,600 as central banks, ETFs fuel demand: Emkay Wealth In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,190. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,62,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,73,100. US gold eased from a more than three-week high on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, while investors were awaiting the resumption of US economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve interest rate path.