Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,430; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,88,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,88,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,580.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold trades in a tight band with constructive bias; dip buying favoured In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,710. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,88,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,900. US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, even as investors pulled back slightly on US rate cut bets, reflecting caution that the Federal Reserve could strike a more hawkish tone on next year's monetary easing at its upcoming policy meeting.