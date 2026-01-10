Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,39,320; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,48,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,320 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,650 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,470.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,860. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,48,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,67,900. US gold fell on Saturday as commodity index readjustments and a firm dollar kept the pressure on prices in the near term, with investors positioning ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data later in the day.