Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold falls as commodity index rebalancing sparks selling pressure

Gold falls as commodity index rebalancing sparks selling pressure

The annual Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing aims to keep the index aligned with the current state of the global commodity market. This year's window runs from January 9-15

Gold ETF

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $4,427.48 per ounce, as of 0921 GMT. US gold futures for February delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $4,435.40.

Reuters Jan 8
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for futures selling tied to a commodity index reshuffle, with a stronger ‍US dollar adding pressure by ​making the metal costlier for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $4,427.48 per ounce, as of 0921 GMT. US gold futures for February delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $4,435.40.

"Gold and silver remain under pressure as the annual commodity-index rebalancing gets underway. Over the next five days, COMEX futures could see selling in the region of $6 to $7 billion ​in each metal," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

 

The annual Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing aims to keep the index aligned with the current state of the global commodity market. This year's window runs from January 9-15.

"(The US-Venezuela conflict) added a small georisk premium at the beginning of the week which is now deflating as the attention turns to the rebalancing," Hansen added.

Also Read

Stock Market

European defence stocks hit record as geopolitics lift dollar, oil

Sebi

Sebi revamps stockbrokers' rules to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

gold

Gold could touch $5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026: HSBC

OMC shares fall on Russian oil sanctions

OMC stocks crack on US sanctions fears; BPCL falls 4%, HPCL 5%

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,38,260; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,57,100

Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors assessed mixed economic data ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. [$/]

Data on Wednesday showed US job openings dropped to a 14-month low in November while hiring resumed its sluggish tone, pointing ??to ebbing labor demand.

Investors are now awaiting the US non-farm payrolls data for more clues on ‌monetary policy, with markets pricing in two ​interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

On the geopolitical front, the US seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on ??Wednesday.

Spot silver lost 3.1 per cent to $75.73 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on ??December 29.

HSBC ‍sees gold hitting $5,000 per ounce in the first half of 2026 on geopolitical risks and rising fiscal debts, and expects silver to trade between $58 and $88 ‍in ‌2026, driven by ​supply deficits, robust investment demand, and high gold ‍prices, but warned of a market correction later in the year.

Spot platinum was down ‍4.2 per cent ‍to $2,209.50 per ounce, ‌while palladium shed 4.4 per cent to $1,687 per ounce.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mutual fund industry India, MF diversification trend, non-equity mutual funds, gold ETFs inflows 2025, silver ETFs India, multi-asset funds growth, liquid funds retail investors, MF folio data 2025, income-plus-arbitrage FoFs, specialised investment

SIF launches set to pick up as fund houses line up debut schemespremium

NSE, stock market

NSE, IGX explore launch of India's natural gas futures contract

Stock Market LIVE, January 8, 2026

Stock Market Close: Nifty logs worst day in 1-month, ends at 25,876; Sensex cracks 780pts; VIX up 6%

Stock Market crash

Sensex slips 850 pts; Nifty below 25,900: Why are markets falling today?

Market fall: Key levels for Sensex, Nifty

Nifty below 26,000: Key levels to watch and trading strategy ahead

Topics : Gold Prices Commodity Exchange Market news stock markets commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayDelhi School Holiday 2026Gold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Seeds Bill