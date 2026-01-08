Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,38,260; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,57,100

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,740

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,640
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:24 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,57,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,260 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,630 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,640.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,26,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,990 in Chennai. 
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,010.
                  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,57,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,77,100.
 
US gold and other precious metals rose on Thursday after US private payroll data showed job openings fell to a 14-month low in November, reinforcing bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts, though gains were capped by a firmer dollar and higher yields
Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to $4,456.98 per ounce as of 0119 GMT.  Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26. 
US gold futures for February delivery also firmed 0.1 per cent to $4,465.70.
 Gold Price Today  Spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $78.70 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. 
Spot platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $2,311.55 per ounce, after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 last Monday.
Palladium advanced 0.8 per cent to $1,779.0 per ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

