Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,53,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,53,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,830 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,980 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,260, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,310 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,410. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,53,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,71,100. US Gold and silver slid on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment across the precious metals complex.