Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,53,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,53,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,260.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,830 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,980 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,980.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,260, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,310 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,410.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,53,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,71,100.
US Gold and silver slid on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment across the precious metals complex.
Spot gold slipped 0.7 per cent to $4,466.19 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26.
US gold futures for February delivery were 0.4 per cent lower at $4,477.30. Gold Price Today
Spot silver lost 1.2 per cent to $80.34 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. Silver ended the year with annual gains of 147 per cent, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year on record.
(with inputs from Reuters)