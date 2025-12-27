Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,41,220; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹2,34,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,34,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,220 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,41,820 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,370.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,450, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,30,000 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,600. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,51,000. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,000. US gold prices edged lower on Saturday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the ‍session, while silver and platinum ​trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,479.38 per ounce at 01:57 pm ET (18:57 GMT), after marking a record high of $4,525.18 earlier in the session.