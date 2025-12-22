Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,13,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,170 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,270 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,13,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,25,900. US gold and silver hit record highs on Monday as softer US labour data and a tame inflation reading fuelled bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in January.