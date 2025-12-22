Home / Markets / Commodities / Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

The US dollar edged lower against a ‍basket ‌of other major ​currencies, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers

Gold ETF
Representational image from files.
Reuters Dec 22
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gold jumped more than 2 per cent to a record high on Monday, powered by safe-haven flows as US-Venezuela tensions flared, ‍while silver also touched an all-time ​peak.

Spot gold was up 2.3 per cent  at $4,436.29 per ounce by 11:23 a.m. ET (1623 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $4,440.21 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery climbed nearly 2 per cent to $4,471.1 per ounce.

"Support in the near-term is coming from raised geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela... Gold prices have been hovering just below record highs in ​recent sessions, so this looks like a simple textbook momentum break to the upside after recent bullish consolidation, in holiday markets with less volume," said an analyst at Nemo.Money.

"The obvious target for gold bulls is $5,000 next year."

US President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

In other news seen as supportive for gold, Trump could name a new Fed Chair by early January, replacing Jerome Powell, who is set to retire in mid-2026, CNBC reported, as markets watch closely amid expectations the new chair may align with Trump's push for further rate cuts.

Gold as a safe-haven asset tends to thrive during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Gold has surged more than 69 per cent  this year in its biggest annual ‌rise since 1979, fuelled by strong central bank ​buying, safe-haven flows, and lower interest rates.

Spot silver was up 2.1 per cent  at $68.55 after hitting a new high of $69.44. Prices are up 136 per cent so far this year.

The drivers behind silver's recent highs have centred on the persistent supply-demand deficit and import demand growing ‍in India over its festive period, said Macquarie strategists, adding that they expect silver to average $57 an ounce in 2026.

The US dollar edged lower against a ‍basket ‌of other major ​currencies, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

Platinum ‍jumped 4.8 per cent to $2,067, hitting its highest in more than 17 years, while palladium climbed ‍1.8 per cent ‍to $1,745.18, hitting a near ‌three-year high.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Sarah Qureshi in BengaluruEditing by Kirsten Donovan and Frances Kerry)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Silver

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story