Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,560

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,23,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,560 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,320 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,710.

ALSO READ: Gold most stable asset during geopolitical tensions, says RBI staff study In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,710 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,160. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,23,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,34,100. US gold jumped past the $4,500 an-ounce mark on Wednesday for the first time, driven by safe-haven demand and expectations of further US rate cuts next year, while silver and platinum surged to record highs as well.