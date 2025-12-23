Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,13,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,310.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,710 in Chennai. ALSO READ | Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,960. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,19,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,31,000. US Gold jumped to a record high on Tuesday, after investors rushed to the yellow metal, often considered a safe-haven asset, as the US tried seizing more tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, while silver was also up near all-time highs.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,467.66 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting another record high at $4,469.52 earlier in the session. US Gold futures for February delivery added 0.74 per cent to $4,502.30 per ounce. Spot silver rose 0.19 per cent to $69.15/oz. It reached an all-time high of $69.44 on Monday. Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, is up 70 per cent for the year, having crossed the $4,400 mark for the first time on Monday, driven by geopolitical and trade tensions, robust central bank buying, and hopes of lower US' interest rates next year.