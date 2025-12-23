Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,810

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,310 | Image: Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:57 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,13,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,140 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,310.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,710 in Chennai.
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,960. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,19,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,31,000.
 
US Gold jumped to a record high on Tuesday, after investors rushed to the yellow metal, often considered a safe-haven asset, as the US tried seizing more tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, while silver was also up near all-time highs.
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $4,467.66 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting another record high at $4,469.52 earlier in the session. US Gold futures for February delivery added 0.74 per cent to $4,502.30 per ounce.
 
Spot silver rose 0.19 per cent to $69.15/oz. It reached an all-time high of $69.44 on Monday.
 
Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, is up 70 per cent for the year, having crossed the $4,400 mark for the first time on Monday, driven by geopolitical and trade tensions, robust central bank buying, and hopes of lower US' interest rates next year.
 
Spot platinum rose 1.1 per cent to $2,143.70 per ounce, a 17 1/2 year high, while palladium rose 1.42 per cent to $1,784.30 per ounce, a near three-year high.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

