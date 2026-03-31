Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,48,270; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,44,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,35,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,270 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,230 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,35,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,040 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs rise 2% as West Asia tensions drive safe-haven buying In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,060. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,55,100. US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, but were poised for their worst month in more than 17 years as higher energy prices dimmed hopes for a US interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $4,544.19 per ounce by 0114 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,573.20. The US dollar eased, making greenback-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies. Gold has lost about 14 per cent so far this month, heading for its steepest fall since October 2008, pressured by a stronger US dollar. However, prices are up about 5 per cent so far this quarter. Spot silver rose 1.2 per cent to $70.81 per ounce, spot platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $1,901.95 and palladium was up 1.1 per cent at $1,421.45.