Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,360 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,120 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,610 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,060. ALSO READ: Gold imports not alarming yet, FDI inflows a puzzle: FM Sitharaman US gold prices fell from a more than three-week high on Tuesday, as pressure from a stronger dollar outweighed support from US tariff uncertainty and Washington-Tehran tensions. Spot gold fell 1.5 per cent to $5,150.38 per ounce by 0125 GMT after hitting a more than three-week high earlier in the day. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,00,100.