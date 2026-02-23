Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,270 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,60,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,790 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. In US, gold rose to a more than three-week high on Monday, as the dollar fell after the US Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday and as US-Iran tensions simmered.