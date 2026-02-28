Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,580; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Associate Sponsors

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,110

Gold and silver
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,710 | Image: Canva/Free
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 8:39 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,580, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,110. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,580 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,540 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,710.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,240.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
 
US gold rose to near a one-month high on Friday and was headed for a seventh straight month of gains, supported ​by geopolitical tensions after the United States and Iran ​extended nuclear talks, while softer US Treasury yields further boosted bullion.
 
Spot gold ‌was up 0.8 per cent at $5,230.56 an ounce by 01:38 pm ET (1838 GMT), hitting its highest level since January 30 earlier in the session. Prices have climbed 7.6 per cent so far in February.
 
US gold futures for April delivery settled 1 per cent higher at $5,247.90. 
Spot silver rose 4.8 per cent to $92.60 an ounce, on course for a 9.7 per cent monthly gain.
 
Spot platinum climbed 3.4 per cent to $2,350.34 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.5 per cent ‌to $1,775.31. Both metals ​were headed for monthly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

