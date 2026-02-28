Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,580; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,580, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,580 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,540 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,710.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900. US gold rose to near a one-month high on Friday and was headed for a seventh straight month of gains, supported ​by geopolitical tensions after the United States and Iran ​extended nuclear talks, while softer US Treasury yields further boosted bullion.