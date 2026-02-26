Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:09 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,410.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,890 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,050.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,310 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,560.