Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,900 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,890 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,050.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,310 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold loans pip personal loans in retail segment in Q3FY26, shows data In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,560. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,95,100. US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, buoyed by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand fuelled by uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy and US-Iran talks.