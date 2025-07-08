Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,280; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,280 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,280.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,430.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,090.

ALSO READ: Gold prices may be volatile as Trump's tariff deadline approaches: Analysts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900. US gold prices steadied on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump announced sharply higher tariffs on goods from Japan, South Korea and other nations, while higher US treasury yields capped gains. Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,331.89 per ounce as of 0035 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,341.80.