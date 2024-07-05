Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,250, Rs 73,100, and Rs 73,760, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,160, Rs 67,010, and Rs 67,610, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 93,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,600.

US gold prices edged up on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, while traders awaited US employment data to gauge the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,358.14 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT and was up more than 1 per cent for the week. US gold futures was down 0.1 per cent to $2,366.30.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $30.45 and was headed for its best week since May 17.

(with inputs from Reuters)