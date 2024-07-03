Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 91,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,360

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,390.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,540, Rs 72,390, and Rs 72,990, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,360.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,510, Rs 66,360, and Rs 66,910, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,600.

US gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the US dollar eased, while investors' focus shifted to minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh signals on the timing of the central bank's interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent at $2,331.41 per ounce, as of 0026 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $2,340.50.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $29.56, platinum added 0.6 per cent at $996.64 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $978.80.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

