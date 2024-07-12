Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 95,600

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold, Gold jewellery
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,430. (File photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,430.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,580, Rs 73,430, and Rs 74,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,310.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,460, Rs 67,310, and Rs 67,860, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,100.

US gold prices steadied on Friday, but headed for a third consecutive weekly rise after cooler-than-expected US inflation data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve will likely start cutting interest rates in September.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $2,411.87 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT and was up 0.9 per cent for the week. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent at $2,417.00.

Spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $31.31 per ounce.

Platinum was flat at $1,004.40 and palladium dropped 0.9 per cent to $985.75. Both the metals were set to register weekly declines.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

