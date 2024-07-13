Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,610

gold investment gold trade
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,760, Rs 67,610, and Rs 68,260, respectively.
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 8:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,610.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,910, Rs 73,760, and Rs 74,470, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,760, Rs 67,610, and Rs 68,260, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 95,600

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,190, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 94,400

Global gold ETFs lose $6.7bn in 2024; worst H1 drop in 11 years: WGC

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,190, silverfalls Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,570, silver rise Rs 100 to Rs 95,100

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilver PricesSilvergold and silver pricesGold and silverbullion

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story