Loan against insurance: Compare with FD, gold, and top-up loans

Loan against insurance: Compare with FD, gold, and top-up loans

Remember, if surrender value falls below dues, the policy is foreclosed, leading to loss of coverage

Borrowers should avoid taking the maximum loan amount they are eligible for if it is not needed

Karthik Jerome
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Insurance companies are increasingly offering secured loans to policyholders using their insurance policies as collateral. According to media reports, the loan outstanding in this segment has risen to ₹1.35 trillion. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is the largest player in this segment. Many private insurers have recorded over 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth on a smaller base.
 
Meet liquidity needs 
A loan against an insurance policy allows customers to meet their temporary funding requirements. “The life insurance policy continues to secure the borrower’s financial future by providing protection,” says Rajeev Chugh, chief financial officer, Generali Central Life Insurance.
 
Borrowers
