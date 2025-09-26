Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,14,430

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,14,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,39,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,04,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,14,650 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,580.

ALSO READ: Gold crosses ₹1.18 lakh per 10g amid rupee weakness, global uncertainty In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,04,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,05,090. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,39,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,49,900. US gold edged lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected US economic data cast doubt on the Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook, bolstering the dollar ahead of a key US inflation report due later in the day.