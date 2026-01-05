Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,810, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,40,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,40,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,810 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,960.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver to face volatility next week amid US data, Venezuela turmoil In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,640. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,40,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,56,900. Gold rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, while other precious metals surged after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, escalating geopolitical tensions and lifting safe-haven demand.