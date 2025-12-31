Gold glitters, silver surges, equities disappoint as 2025 returns diverge

The benchmark Sensex gained 9.06 per cent while the Nifty rose 10.5 per cent. The dollar returns for the Sensex and Nifty were 3.8 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, with most major benchmark indices delivering better returns. The Sensex ended the last day of 2025 at 85,221, a gain of 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty ended the session at 26,130, a gain of 0.7 per cent. The Sensex is 1.09 per cent and the Nifty 0.75 per cent away from the intraday highs they hit in early December.