Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,880, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,38,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,38,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,880 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,36,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,030.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,790 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,38,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,56,900. As of Wednesday, US gold and silver both traded lower, but were on track for unprecedented milestones as the year approaches its close, while other precious metals also made impressive gains.