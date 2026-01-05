Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold, silver jump as Venezuela tensions add to geopolitical risk

Gold, silver jump as Venezuela tensions add to geopolitical risk

Spot gold rose as much as 2.3 per cent on Monday, climbing above $4,430 an ounce, while silver gained nearly 5 per cent

Gold ETF

Gold is fresh from posting its best annual performance since 1979, hitting a series of records throughout last year with support from central-bank buying and inflows to bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver advanced, with investors weighing heightened geopolitical risks following the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. 
Spot gold rose as much as 2.3 per cent on Monday, climbing above $4,430 an ounce, while silver gained nearly 5 per cent.  President Donald Trump said the US plans to “run” Venezuela after ousting Maduro over the weekend, leaving the future governance of the South American nation uncertain. He said Washington required “total access” to the country, including its oil reserves. 
The episode “reinforced a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty,” said Christopher Wong, an analyst at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. However, immediate risks are limited as “developments in Venezuela point to a relatively quick closure, rather than a prolonged military conflict,” he added. 
 
Gold is fresh from posting its best annual performance since 1979, hitting a series of records throughout last year with support from central-bank buying and inflows to bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Three successive rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were also a tailwind for precious metals, which don’t pay interest. 
Some leading banks forecast further gains in gold this year, especially with the Fed expected to deliver additional interest-rate reductions and Trump reshaping the US central bank’s leadership. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last month that its base case was for a rally to $4,900 an ounce, with risks to the upside. 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Venezuela Market news

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

