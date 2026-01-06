Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,230; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,48,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,710.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,230 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,210 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,380.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,26,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,27,610 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver to face volatility next week amid US data, Venezuela turmoil In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,26,860. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,48,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,66,100. US gold rose to a one-week high on Tuesday, after US strikes in Venezuela added to bullion's safe-haven ‍appeal.