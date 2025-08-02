Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,810.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,960.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,640.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,900.

US gold prices rose almost 2 per cent, hitting a one-week high, on Saturday after weaker-than-expected US payrolls data boosted Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and fresh tariff announcements spurred safe-haven demand.

Spot gold reached its highest level since July 25, adding 1.8 per cent to $3,350.67 per ounce as of 1135 a.m. ET (15:35 GMT), after rising as much as 2 per cent earlier today. Bullion was up 0.4 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures rose 1.6 per cent to $3,403.

Spot silver was up 0.5 per cent to $36.94 per ounce, platinum added 1.1 per cent to $1,303.43 and palladium gained 1.2 per cent at $1,205.58.