Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,990, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,990 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,810.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,00,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,09,100.