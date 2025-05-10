Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,340, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900. : The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹98,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,140.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,290.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹98,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,10,900.

US Gold rose over 1 per cent on Saturday as the dollar ticked lower, while the market digested recent tariff remarks from US President Donald Trump ahead of a weekend meeting between the US and China.

Spot gold was up 0.8 per cent to $3,332.88 an ounce at 0919 ET(13:18 GMT) and gained nearly 3 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver added 0.2 per cent to $32.56 an ounce, platinum rose 1.1 per cent to $986.55 and palladium climbed 0.1 per cent to $976.68.

(with inputs from Reuters)