Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,670 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,670.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran conflict: Gold prices may hit $4,000 per ounce in India In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,820.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,190. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,19,900. US gold prices rose on Monday, nearing a two-month high as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets after intensified clashes between Israel and Iran stoked fears of a broader regional conflict.