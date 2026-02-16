Associate Sponsors

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890 | Image: Canva/Free
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 8:11 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,590 in Chennai.
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.  The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
US gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 per cent gain in the previous session, as cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $5,020.10 per ounce by 0111 GMT after gaining 2.5 per cent in the previous session.
 
US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1 per cent to $5,039.50 per ounce. 
Spot silver was down 0.6 per cent at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3 per cent rise on Friday. 
Spot platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,692.23.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

