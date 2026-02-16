Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The : The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: 62 per cent Gen Z, mllennials buy gold under 5 grams, pick bullion over MFs, stocks In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. US gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 per cent gain in the previous session, as cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.