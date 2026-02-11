Retail frenzy in gold, silver ETFs tops mutual fund folio charts

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) are witnessing a surge in retail investor interest, a level rarely seen in any mutual fund (MF) category.

The precious metal ETFs together added 2.8 million investment accounts or folios in January 2025, accounting for 55 per cent of the net folio additions at the industry level last month.

The additions last month are over five times the average monthly rise seen in 2025. In comparison, equity schemes added just 1.1 million folios.

The investor participation is also picking up through the FoFs route. Net new account additions in domestic FoFs, which include all equity, debt and commodity schemes, have risen in recent months.

This is broadly in line with the pickup in gold and silver ETFs. In January, domestic FoFs added 2.2 million accounts. The industry does not provide separate data for gold and silver FoFs. Interestingly, net new account openings in silver ETFs were higher compared to gold ETFs, which is a much larger fund category. Silver ETFs added a net of 1.6 million folios in January, while gold ETF folios grew by 1.2 million. According to experts, the sharp rally in precious metal prices is drawing new investors to gold and silver schemes. The relatively higher volatility in silver is also attracting momentum-driven investors and fuelling a rise in short-term trading activity in silver ETFs.

“Silver, being structurally more volatile than gold, tends to attract higher momentum-driven participation. Its sharper price swings are encouraging investors to seek short-term opportunities, which is also reflected in the faster folio growth in silver ETFs compared to gold ETFs,” said Sriram BKR, senior investment strategist, Geojit Investments. Partha Sen Gupta, joint managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Systematix Private Wealth, attributed a similar reason to the surge in silver ETF folios. “The frenzy in silver ETFs appears partly driven by short-term return expectations. A 170 per cent annual gain naturally attracts momentum traders seeking quick upside, especially when recent drawdowns have been shallow,” he said.