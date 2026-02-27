Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,010; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,590

gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 8:52 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,590. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,010 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,760 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,190 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,340.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
 
In US, gold prices held broadly steady on Friday, with investors digesting the previous day's US-Iran nuclear talks, while the dollar, hovering near three-week highs, pressured the yellow metal.
 
Spot gold was steady at $5,187.39 per ounce by 0146 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.2 per cent at $5,204.10
 
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $88.81 per ounce, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday. Spot platinum added 0.6 per cent to $2,286.53 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,794.13.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Brent crude oil price stay above $70 in 2026? Analyst shares outlook

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,00,100

Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverGold in Indiabullion

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story