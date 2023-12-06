Gold price falls Rs 1,090 to Rs 63,110, silver down Rs 2,000 at Rs 78,500

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 1,090 during early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,110, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver crashed Rs 2,000, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 1,000, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,260, Rs 63,110, and Rs 63,820, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,000, Rs 57,850, and Rs 58,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,400.