Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,630, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 95,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat : The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,100.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,630.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,780, Rs 73,630, and Rs 74,010, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,640, Rs 67,490, and Rs 67,840, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,600.

US Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, buoyed by bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, while focus shifted to US economic data due later in the day for further monetary policy clues.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,422.12 per ounce, as of 0021 GMT. Prices hit their highest level since May 20 on Monday, when they scaled a record high of $2,449.89 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $30.59 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.2 per cent at $993.28 and palladium steadied at $950.31.

(With inputs from Reuters)